State Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce from Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Brief Sen. Angela Paxton has filed for divorce from Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to court documents filed in Collin County. On X, Angela Paxton said she filed for divorce on "biblical grounds." Ken Paxton said they were starting a "new chapter" in their lives.



State Sen. Angela Paxton filed for divorce on Thursday from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to court records filed in Collin County.

What they're saying:

"Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds," Angela Paxton said on X. "I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

Angela Paxton was elected to the Texas Senate in 2019. The McKinney Republican represents a portion of North Texas that includes most of Collin County and all of Hunt and Rains counties.

Ken Paxton was elected attorney general in 2015 after previously serving in both chambers of the Texas legislature.

The other side:

"After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives," Ken Paxton said on X.

The attorney general announced in April he would challenge Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary for Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat.

"I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren," Ken Paxton said. "I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time."

The Paxtons met at Baylor University and have been married since 1986. The pair have four children and five grandchildren.

"I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose," Angela Paxton said.

Ken Paxton controversies

Ken Paxton's tenure as attorney general has been marked with turmoil leading up to his impeachment trial in 2023.

Paxton was acquitted on all 16 articles raised against him by the Texas Senate. Angela Paxton was not allowed to vote in the trial.

During the trial, Ken Paxton was accused of having an affair with Laura Olson. She was called as a witness during the impeachment trial but was "deemed unavailable to testify."

Last month, Paxton's felony securities fraud case was dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Paxton was accused of selling securities without a license and without disclosing to buyers that he was being paid.

In March 2024, Paxton agreed to a pretrial intervention which required the attorney general to complete 100 hours of community service, 15 hours of legal ethics training and pay around $300,000 in restitution to the alleged victims.

Thursday afternoon, the National Republican Senatorial Committee released a statement supporting Angela Paxton.

"What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting. No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time," NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez said.