Andre Emmett Murder: Charge dismissed against man accused in ex-NBA player's death

A murder charge has been dismissed against one of the three men accused of murdering former NBA player and Dallas Carter standout Andre Emmett.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office asked the court to dismiss the murder charge against Michael Lucky after "new information came to light."

Michael Lucky

Emmett was ambushed by a group of men and shot and killed in front of his home in Old East Dallas in 2019. The men followed Emmett home from the club and killed him while he was sitting in his car, eating Whataburger.

Video of the shooting was captured on a Ring video doorbell.

Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Larry Jenkins found guilty of murder of ex-NBA player

Prosecutors say that after a review of the evidence they found that Larry Jenkins was convicted for the role they previously attributed to Lucky.

Judge Chika Anyiam signed the order to dismiss the charges against Lucky on Nov. 4.

Two other people have been convicted in connection to Emmett's murder.

Larry Jenkins

Larry Jenkins was found guilty of capital murder in September and was sentenced to life in prison.

Keith Johnson was originally charged with murder in the case as well. Johnson took a plea deal in October and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

Keith Johnson

Andre Emmett played basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets in addition to the Big 3 league.