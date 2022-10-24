Man gets plea deal for Andre Emmett's murder, robbery

One of the men involved in the robbery and murder of former pro-basketball player Andre Emmett took a plea deal and was sentenced to a lesser charge.

Keith Johnson was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. He was part of the group of men who followed Emmett home from a club and ambushed him outside his Old East Dallas home.

Emmett's mother tells FOX 4 she was not thrilled with the lesser charge, but she told the district attorney she would agree to it because it meant Johnson would get prison time.

Johnson’s trial was set for next month. Instead, he took a plea deal Monday from prosecutors. The judge agreed.

Keith Johnson

Meanwhile, Emmett’s mother is left with mixed emotions after another draining day in court.

Regina Oliver remembers the day her son’s dreams came true. In 2004, Emmett was off to start his NBA rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

"We were all just jumping up and down. Champagne was going everywhere," she recalled. "Even though it was the second round, he was like happy."

Eighteen years later, Oliver says she feels exhausted and defeated.

"One day I will be okay," she said. "But not today."

Oliver is once again back home from the courthouse after Johnson took a plea deal.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"My heart still hurts a lot," Oliver said.

Emmett, a father of two young daughters and a star at Texas Tech and Carter High School before playing pro-ball, was shot and killed in September 2019 during a robbery outside his Old East Dallas home.

Prosecutors showed the killers followed him home from a club and still shot him even after he handed over his jewelry that they demanded.

Emmett’s Ring doorbell camera captured the gunshots as the 37-year-old tried to run away.

The shooter, Larry Jenkins, learned his fate following his capital murder trial last month: life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The third person, Michael Lucky, is awaiting his time in court.

"Two down, one to go," Oliver said. "And that’s what I will stand by."

Oliver says Johnson’s mother approached her Monday in the courtroom and apologized.

"I’m sure she was emotional, too," she said. "Your son is gone for 20 years, but she can go visit her son."

Oliver left flipping through pages of memories. And after three years, she’s still making it her mission to receive justice.

"That’s my baby," she said. "That’s my baby."

Oliver was able to give an impact statement Monday in front of Johnson. She asked Johnson why, but he didn’t offer much emotion before he was taken away.