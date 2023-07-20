Arrest made in Dallas murder of woman getting daughter ready for prom

Dallas police have arrested a 27-year-old man for the murder of an innocent woman who was taking her daughter to get a prom dress in May.

Charlton Porter has been charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Ana Moreno. Porter was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Moreno was killed by gunfire that erupted in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

Police said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Moreno was an innocent bystander. She was struck and killed while driving her 18-year-old daughter to get her dress for senior prom.

Three other men were shot, and police sources say they were "intended targets."