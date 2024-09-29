Amber Guyger now eligible for parole in Botham Jean's murder

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is eligible for parole starting on Sunday.

Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for the murder of Botham Jean in his Dallas apartment in 2018.

Jean was Guyger's upstairs neighbor. She claimed she mistook him for an intruder when she walked into his apartment instead of hers.

The shooting sparked protests in Dallas and caught attention around the country.

Guyger, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in October 2019.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office told the Dallas Morning News that it is protesting Guyger's release on parole.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole would have to grant parole in order for her to be released early.

She is currently in the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, about 40 miles west of Waco.

If Guyger is not granted parole, her projected release date is Sept. 29, 2029.