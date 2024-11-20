Botham Jean's family awarded nearly $100M in civil wrongful death case

The Brief A civil trial against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for the wrongful death of Botham Jean wrapped up on Wednesday. Jurors awarded Jean's family nearly $100 million in damages. Guyger is still serving a 10-year murder sentence and did not attend this trial.



Jurors awarded the family of Botham Jean nearly $100 million in the civil trial against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

That figure includes about $60 million in punitive damages and $38.6 million in compensatory damages.

The jurors found Guyger acted with malice or was reckless in the shooting of Botham Jean in 2018.

The off-duty officer shot the 26-year-old after she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of hers at the South Side Flats.

Guyger is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for murder.

The $98,650,000 million dollars awarded to the family exceeded the $54,408,000 sought by the family.

"I think it was very important for this jury to send a message that Botham's life is important," said the Jean family's attorney Daryl K. Washington. "We've gotten the question over and over, well how are you guys going to collect from Amber Guyger? That was not important. What was important was holding Amber Guyger civilly liable for what she did to Botham.

Jean's family spoke shortly after the verdict.

Melissa Jean (left), Bertram Jean (center) and attorney Benjamin Crump (right)

"I am still heartbroken over the loss of my son," Bertram Jean, Botham's father. "Today I think justice was served, and we are very thankful, and we pray it will be a lesson for the authorities."

"It's been tiring for me flying back to St. Lucia to Dallas so many times, but today's verdict really gives me some consolation that you saw the value of Botham," said Allison Jean, Botham's mother.

Although Amber Guyger was named as the defendant, she was not in court for this wrongful death lawsuit. She also had no legal representation. Both were at her request.

The Jean family says that shows that Amber Guyger has not taken responsibility for her actions.

Jurors heard closing arguments on Wednesday morning. An expert testified that Jean posed no threat to Guyger when she shot him.

On Tuesday, a crime scene expert said Guyger’s testimony during her criminal trial did not match the evidence, which suggested Jean was in the process of standing up and not advancing toward Guyger when he was shot.

Related article

One of the first officers who responded to the scene also admitted he would have immediately put Guyger in handcuffs if she weren’t a Dallas police officer.

On Monday, jurors also heard from Jean’s family members, who painted a picture of the 26-year-old and his lost potential.

"I think that the plaintiffs, that the Botham Jean family attorneys have done an excellent job of painting the picture of who he was, of his promise and potential not only in the city of Dallas but across this nation. Just talking about the future impact his life would have had on the world, and it really has been I think an emotional day for the family. I've seen the jury even seem to show some emotion there," Tiffinni Young, a lawyer and trial observer, told FOX 4 on Monday.

Related article

Jean’s family sought "unliquidated damages" from Guyger and could get money from any book or movie deal she makes.

The family says the money they do collect will go to help others, like Botham would have wanted.

Botham Jean Shooting

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger returned to her home after a more than 13-hour shift and mistook Jean's apartment for her own. Both Guyger and Jean lived in the South Side Flats near Downtown Dallas, about two blocks from the Dallas Police Department. Guyger lived on the third floor, in apartment 1378. Jean lived on the fourth floor, in apartment 1478.

Guyger said she didn't notice she was on the fourth floor, or the red doormat outside of Jean's apartment door. She attempted to unlock the door and noticed it was ajar. She went into the apartment and found Jean and shot twice, believing he was a burglar inside her apartment.

She then called 911. Jean was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Guyger was arrested three days later. She was placed on paid administrative leave and was fired from the Dallas Police Department 18 days later.

In 2019, Guyger was convicted of murdering Jean and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In Oct. 2024, she was denied parole after serving half of her sentence. She first became eligible for parole on Sept. 29, 2024. More than 6,000 people, including Jean's family and the Dallas County District Attorney, signed an online petition against Guyger's parole request.

Her next parole hearing is set for 2026 and her release date is Sept. 29, 2029. She is being held at a state prison in Gatesville, Texas.

Who was Botham Jean?

According to court documents, Jean graduated from the top of his class in Castries, St. Lucia and came to the United States to attend Harding University in Arkansas.

The court documents show Jean's family says he was a rising star at one of the nation's leading professional services firms as an accountant. He was also a worship leader in the international Church of Christ, serving the Dallas West Church of Christ. His family says he hoped to one day return to the nation of Saint Lucia and run for the position of Prime Minister.

Who is Amber Guyger?

Amber Renee Guyger was 30 years old at the time of the shooting. She had been on the Dallas police force for nearly five years.