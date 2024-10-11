Amber Guyger denied parole after serving 5 years for Botham Jean’s murder

The Brief Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was eligible for parole after serving 5 years for the murder of her neighbor, Botham Jean. The Dallas County DA sent a letter to the parole board signed by Jean's family and 6,000 other people who didn't want her released. The parole board denied her request.



Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was denied parole after serving half of her 10-year sentence for Botham Jean’s murder.

The parole board made the decision on Thursday, according to court records.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger walked into Jean’s apartment, thinking it was hers. She claimed she thought he was an intruder in her home, so she shot and killed him.

Botham Jean

In 2019, the former officer was convicted of murdering Jean and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She first became eligible for parole on Sept. 29 of this year after serving half of her prison sentence.

Jean's family, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, and more than 6,000 people signed an online petition against Guyger's request.

Amber Guyger

Guyger is currently being held at a state prison in Gatesville, Texas.

Her next parole hearing is set for 2026.

Her current release date is Sept. 29, 2029.