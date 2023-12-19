Amazon same-day delivery sites bustling with last-minute orders

With Christmas just a few days away, there are a lot of people rushing to get their last-minute shopping done.

Delivery giant, Amazon, is making it easier for gift-givers trying to beat the clock.

Amazon has three same-day delivery sites scattered across North Texas.

One of the locations is in Richardson, where employees are processing some 30,000 packages per day in order to have gifts ready for Christmas. FOX 4 cameras were allowed inside the warehouse.

At the specialized sites, customers can choose from over 400 types of products — including electronics, beauty, toys and games — available the same day.

"So out of these same-day facilities, it’s 11 minutes to get packed to get to the other side of our building to get delivered," explained Amazon Site Leader Brian Mangano.

Featured article

He says that's about an hour shorter processing time than at a typical fulfillment center. Mangano says they have been inundated with orders for last-minute Christmas gifts.

Employees work with innovative technology to pick, pack and ship customer orders.

"There's a lot of algorithms," Mangano said. "Over the past 20 years, Amazon has created an algorithm that helps with efficiency, the safety of our associates and helps us deliver to our customers even faster."

Every day, Mangano says employees are processing some 30,000 packages for same-day delivery.

Customers have until noon on Christmas Eve to order an eligible product for delivery before Christmas Day.

Mangano urges folks to pay close attention when ordering online.

"Before you make that selection, you have to make sure that it's in our inventory and available for same-day delivery as well," he said.

Do that, and your gifts will be picked, packed, loaded into a car and delivered to your home.

Mangano said the fact that there are three same-day fulfillment centers in the metroplex means the chances of you getting the gift you need is much higher than in some other areas.