Grapevine Lake flooding closes 3 parks, several boat ramps

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Grapevine Lake flooding on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

High water has forced the city of Grapevine to close several boat ramps and parks around Grapevine Lake.

Consistent rainfall has the lake more than 10 feet above normal as of Thursday morning.

That’s caused flooding at three waterfront parks and nearly all of the boat ramps the city manages.

Grapevine officials said Lakeview Park, Meadowmere Park, and Minnow Loop Park are closed because of flooding.

The closed ramps include:

• Dove Loop boat ramp

• Katie's Woods boat ramp

• Lakeview boat ramp

• Lakeview (non-motorized launch)

• McPherson Slough boat ramp

• Meadowmere boat ramp

• Sand Bass Point area & boat ramp

The Farris Branch and Katie’s Wood High Water boat ramps are the only two ramps currently open.

The city also urged people to use extreme caution near the lake’s shoreline.

Because the water is so high, many shoreline structures are now submerged, hard to see, and could be dangerous to pedestrians, swimmers, and boaters, the city said.

For updates on the closures, visit GoGrapevine.com.