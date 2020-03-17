Amazon hiring new workers to keep up with the coronavirus demand
article
DALLAS - Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet increased demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The company is expecting a surge in online orders from people who are unable or unwilling to set foot in stores.
The new positions will be full and part-time at fulfillment centers across the country. About 5,900 will be in Texas.
Delivery positions will also be available.
Amazon said it is boosting pay by $2 an hour in the U.S. for the hiring spree.