Amazon hiring new workers to keep up with the coronavirus demand

Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet increased demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is expecting a surge in online orders from people who are unable or unwilling to set foot in stores.

The new positions will be full and part-time at fulfillment centers across the country. About 5,900 will be in Texas.

Delivery positions will also be available.

Amazon said it is boosting pay by $2 an hour in the U.S. for the hiring spree.