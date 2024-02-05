Woman arrested after Allen SWAT standoff

Allen police arrested a woman on Monday who was wanted on felony warrants.

36-year-old Lul Top was arrested after a SWAT standoff at a home on Tanglewood Drive.

Lul Top (Source: Allen Police)

At around 8:53 a.m., SWAT teams arrived at the home. Top then barricaded herself inside the attic when teams made their way inside.

After negotiation attempts failed, they deployed chemical agents.

Top surrendered to police just before 11 a.m.

The 36-year-old was wanted on six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She was taken to the Collin County Jail where she will be held on $600,000 bond.