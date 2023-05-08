The Allen Independent School District and other school districts in Collin County are making counselors available to students this week.

Counselors will be available to meet with students worried about their safety or overwhelmed by Saturday’s tragedy.

Eight people were killed, and three others were critically injured when a 33-year-old gunman opened fire on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets.

(File image)

The gunman was killed by a police officer who was responding to another incident at the outlet mall and heard the gunshots.

In a letter to parents, Allen ISD said it is still working to determine if any of its students or teachers were directly impacted by the mass shooting.

Related article

Nearby Plano ISD also sent a letter to parents stating its counselors will be prepared to provide guidance and support.

"We know that words cannot heal the pain and suffering caused by this tragedy, but we want to express our deepest condolences and solidarity. We stand with our neighbors in Allen and our entire North Texas community during this difficult time and will continue to keep them in our thoughts," the district said.

Several Collin County school districts including the Plano and Frisco ISDs will be on high alert this week because of the shooting and threats posted on social media.