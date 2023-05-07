Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Witnesses describe chaos during deadly mass shooting

People who were at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday said they took cover in stores and helped victims after a gunman opened fire, killing eight people and injuring seven others.

Many who heard the shots fired said they were still shaken by it Sunday.

"Then you could hear shot, shot, shot, shot," Helen Bennett recalled. "I thought, is it ever going to stop?"

Bennett and her daughter were among the hundreds of shoppers fearing for their lives as a gunman, who has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, opened fire.

"It breaks my heart that innocent people have to lose their life on account of one deranged person," Bennett said. "It's not fair, it's just not fair."

Israel Gail's receipt shows he paid for his meal at 3:29 p.m. He never got to eat it, as the shooting started a few minutes later.

"People cried, saying, my God, my God," he said.

Gail said the shooter was neutralized right outside the restaurant.

"God, thank you for life," he added.

A dad with six children shopping for a Mother’s Day gift rushed to find shelter.

"I was holding my sisters," 10-year-old Danna Flores recalled.

Ernesto Garcia was among the many trying to get back their cars Sunday morning, with police promising to release a plan later in the day.

"I got a text from my wife at 3:30 that there was a shooting and they started a lockdown. Fortunately, enough, she was inside the Kay store, jewelry store," Garcia said.

Garcia said his wife could not bring herself to come with him.

"She is not okay," he said. "This is not a war zone, we are not trained for anything like this…I'm shaking just being here, could have happened by my wife, it blows my mind."

Artist Roberto Marquez came out to build a memorial, a large cross to represent Jesus, with eight crosses to represent the victims.

His hope is that the memorial can bring comfort to the hurting.

"They look at the cross and look for hope," he said.