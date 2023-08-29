Four people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Allen

Four people were found dead inside a home in Allen on Monday morning.

Allen police say they found the bodies while they were doing a welfare check at a home on Aberdeen Drive, not far from Exchange Parkway, at around 8:45 a.m.

A member of the family called police after they were locked out of the home and were unable to get anyone inside to come to the door.

Police are calling the deaths an apparent murder-suicide.

Investigators are looking into the incident.

The identities of the victims are not being released by police at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.