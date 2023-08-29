Car drives into Allen home, family says they are lucky to be alive

An Allen home was badly damaged after a car drove through it on Tuesday morning.

The car crashed into the front bathroom of the home on Live Oak Lane just after 5 a.m.

The people who live at the home tell FOX 4 their dad went to the hospital with an injured toe and some scrapes to the head, but the family says they feel lucky that everyone is alive.

A woman who lives at the home says she was in the bathroom just minutes before the crash, but left to take her son to the gym.

"Thank God that we woke up early enough because if I hadn't done that my mom would have been getting ready right there, and it would have been over," said Camrin Manning.

Manning said that he and his mother were backing out of the driveway when they heard the crash.

"It could have been worse. My dad could have been dead, anyone could have been injured very, very badly," said Mercedez Johnson, whose parents live at the home.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but police say speed was a factor.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Family members said that he was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

At this time it is unclear if the driver will face charges.