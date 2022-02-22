Allen mom arrested for attacking teens, adult at Murphy basketball tournament

An Allen mother faces several charges after police say she attacked multiple people, including teenagers, at a sports complex in Collin County.

Dominique Graham, 37, was arrested for assault and injury to a child on Saturday.

Police say it all started when Graham's daughter got into a fight with an opponent during a basketball game and was ejected from the Plano Sports Authority building on North Murphy Road.

After the game, police say her daughter started a fight with the player and Graham got involved.

Graham is accused of assaulting adults, hitting and kicking two 13-year-olds and slapping a 14-year-old in the face.

