Allen ISD hosts final public meeting before voting on controversial rezoning plan

Allen Independent School District will host a final meeting Wednesday night to address their controversial rezoning plan.

The district is looking for a solution to overcrowding in schools on the city’s west side. Meanwhile, the schools on the city’s east side aren’t full enough.

Part of the plan includes closing and repurposing two east-side schools – Anderson and Rountree elementaries. It does not include building any new schools on the west side.

The district’s proposal would affect about 2,000 students, and elementary school students all over the city would be shuffled around.

But Anderson and Rountree students would be affected the most. All would be moved to different schools.

Many parents are upset that the plan forces their kids to travel further to get to school. They argue it will worsen traffic in Allen.

Wednesday night’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen High School Performing Arts Center.

A final vote is planned for Nov. 28.