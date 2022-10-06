Allen ISD parents protest attendance realignment of elementary schools

A group of Allen ISD parents took to the streets Thursday morning to protest attendance realignment at district elementary schools.

The district is considering making changes to where students attend elementary school.

In a letter to parents, Allen ISD pointed out that schools in the western part of the district are at or near capacity limits while eastern schools are seeing a drop in enrollment.

The proposed realignment would likely close some schools and re-purpose others.

RELATED: Parents upset over Allen ISD's rezoning plans

"When you are overcrowded, you don't close schools, but that's what they're choosing to do," said Allen ISD parent Michelle Boren.

Thursday morning's march was to demonstrate that the changes could put students at risk.

Parents at Anderson Elementary say the proposed change would force children who walk to school would now have to cross two intersections they consider dangerous and create traffic issues.

"If we add 400 kids worth of cars to that ingress and egress it is going to be crazy over there," said Allen ISD parent Dr. Holly Barnard.

The parents also say they are upset about the change in lifestyle.

"Part of the reason we bought here is because we had more space. It was quiet, it was a safe neighborhood, we were able to walk and bike our kids to and from school. It's the best part of my day, the best part of my kid's day," said Barnard. "To have that taken away because they're deciding to centralize the Pre-K program and redistrict our kids to a school that's not even the next closest school to us, it's a school that's almost 2 miles away, is really heartbreaking."

The district plans to unveil a new map meant to address overcrowding on the city's west side in a meeting tonight at the Allen High School Performing Arts Center.

Tonight, the public will not be allowed to question district leaders directly, only voice concerns with each other.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., another meeting will be held on Nov. 2.

A final proposal will not be given to the board until Nov. 14 at a board workshop.