Police, family continue to seek answers in killing of Arlington father of 6

Arlington police and the family of the father of six who was killed while returning home from work last month are again asking for help in finding his killer.

Ali Ismail was fatally shot in the early morning hours of February 14.

Police said two suspects were seen trying to break into cars in the area, and one of the suspects was in Ismail's driveway when the 36-year-old returned home on Prentice Street.

The suspect then shot and killed the business owner in his SUV.

"As he pulls into his driveway, the suspect immediately begins firing at him, striking him and killing him," Arlington PD Assistant Chief Tarrick McGuire said. "Both suspects then ran from the neighborhood, heading east on Prentice Street. We do not have any current video showing where they went after that."

Police have released surveillance video of two people they believe are suspects.

Ismail's wife was pregnant with the couple's 7th child at the time of the shooting.

"That early morning he came home, he was planning to take his kids to school," family friend Osman Salat said. "It’s really horrific. You could imagine how the family is feeling, The loss of the father and breadwinner. A husband, he was everything to them."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in this case, but police said they have exhausted all the leads they have gotten and tips have stopped coming in.

"The surveillance video we’ve been able to recover unfortunately does not provide a great look at the suspects’ faces," McGuire said.

Police and family are renewing the plea for help to solve this murder.

"This could be your son, it could be your father, it could be your husband, a nephew, a relative of yours," Ismail's cousin, Jamal Ali, said.

The morning of the murder, the weather was rainy, hindering investigators’ efforts to lift fingerprints from vehicles.

They’re pleading with the community for information, or possible additional video from the area surrounding the 1400 block of Prentice Street.

"They have gone to surrounding neighborhoods, they have re-canvassed neighborhoods, talking to citizens and those within the immediate area," McGuire added. "We continue to ask residents who live in the area to check their surveillance video and to provide any additional information to the police department, particularly during the times of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on February 14."

"We’re just pleading to the community to share any information that you have," Ali said.