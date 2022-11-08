Supreme Court refuses to review Amber Guyger’s case

article

The United States Supreme Court decided not to review the murder conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger’s lawyers appealed to the high court after the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals declined to review her conviction and sentence.

She is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2018 death of Botham Jean.

Guyger claimed she entered Jean’s apartment by mistake, thinking it was hers. She then shot him because she said she thought he was an intruder.

Guyger could be eligible for parole in two years.