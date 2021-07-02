Addison Kaboom Town returns with in-person fireworks show Saturday

article

Addison’s Kaboom Town will once again have a large crowd after last year’s fireworks display was virtual only.

The gates at Addison Circle Park open at 5 p.m. Saturday and the fireworks show begins around 9:30 p.m. Everyone entering the park must have a ticket.

The tickets were free but went fast.

People without a ticket will still be able to watch the fireworks show from other areas in Addison. There are also several viewing parties planned at restaurants in the city.

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray got a preview of the activities and a list of the best places to watch the show.

For a list of other 4th of July events in North Texas, visit https://www.fox4news.com/news/2021-fourth-of-july-fireworks-events-in-north-texas.

FOX4News.com will also have a live stream of the fireworks from Fort Worth’s Fourth.

