Fireworks and festivities return to Panther Island Pavilion for Fort Worth's Fourth

The crowds will be back out to see one of North Texas’ biggest Forth of July fireworks shows in person this year.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. Sunday for Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion. The fireworks show starts around 9:30 p.m.

Tubes will not be provided but people can bring their own and get in the water from 6 to 8 p.m.

"We’re excited to bring everybody back to the event grounds. You know, last year we had the fireworks show but for safety purposes we weren’t actually able to have people at the venue. It’s fantastic to be able to bring them back. You know, when those gates open at 6 p.m., you know I would recommend people to get here at that time to get your spot,

said Matt Oliver, the spokesman for the Tarrant Regional Water District.

The event is free but parking in the area is not. So be prepared.

The fireworks show will also be streamed live on FOX4News.com.

