2021 Fourth of July Fireworks & Events in North Texas

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Concessions stands, several concerts, and in-person fireworks will return to Addison Circle Park for Kaboom Town this year, but you must have tickets for the Kaboom Town celebration at Addison Circle Park. There are watch parties at restaurants across Addison, and the fireworks will be streamed live on Addison’s YouTube channel at 9:30 p.m.

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3

Arlington Fireworks Display

Fireworks near Globe Life Field

https://www.arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

July 5

Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade

arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4th FEST

Fireworks, concerts and more family fun

https://www.bedfordtx.gov/273/4thFest

Burleson, July 3

Burleson Lions Club Fourth of July Parade

www.burlesonlions.org/

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Free concert and fireworks

www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration

Canton, July 4

Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities

The festival includes watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, balloon glow and fireworks show.

https://www.cantontexaschamber.com/events/details/2021-july-4th-parade-855

Coppell, July 4

Celebrate Coppell: Parade Down Parkway and Party in the Park

There will be a parade in the morning, then fireworks, concerts and more family fun Saturday night

https://www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Crowley, July 10

Celebration of Freedom

Parade, festival, fireworks and more

https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom

Dallas, July 4

Red, White and Brave

A celebration recognizing the essential workers that have kept us safe that everyone can enjoy from home. It will include afireworks display at 9:30 p.m. from Las Colinas.

https://www.audacy.com/kluv/redwhitebrave

Denton, July 3

4th of July in Denton

Yankee Doodle Parade, Liberty 5K Run & Walk, and 4th of July Family Fun Jubilee will take place Saturday morning, though there will not be a fireworks display Saturday night

https://www.discoverdenton.com/original-event/4th-july-denton/?instance_id=232192

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4

4th of July Celebration

There will be food, events, music, and fireworks at Lancaster's Community Park

https://www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration

Duncanville, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, food, live music, and fireworks

https://www.facebook.com/DuncanvillePARD/posts/5528326617238097

Farmers Branch, July 2

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, and more

https://www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Citys-75th-Independence-Day-Celebration

July 4

Walking parade

www.facebook.com/FarmersBranchParade/

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

https://www.facebook.com/events/1039552846573793

Flower Mound, July 4

Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, Josh Abbott Band concert, car show and more

www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

The event at Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion will offer festival food, drinks, live music and a fireworks show

fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 3 & 4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Children's fun expo, food fest, FC Dallas soccer match, fireworks and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 4 & 5

Long Stars and Stripes Celebration

Racing, family fun, music and fireworks

https://www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/

Granbury, July 2-4

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

The festivities include live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show

https://www.visitgranbury.com/event/4th-of-july-freedom-and-fireworks/12267/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

View the fireworks over Lake Grapevine from multiple areas, including some that are paid. Parking spaces may be limited

https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summerblast/july-fourth/

Gun Barrel City, July 31

July Fest

Live music, fireworks and more

www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

Haltom City, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Celebration is going high-tech, featuring a simultaneous drone show

https://www.netarrant.org/family-4th.html

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

Fireworks and live music

boomin4th.com

Hurst, July 2

Hurst Stars and Stripes

Family Fun, live music and fireworks

https://www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12577/112?curm=7&cury=2021

Irving, July 3 & 4

Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show

Fireworks, parade, live music and more

cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration

Joshua, July 3

Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show

https://www.facebook.com/events/601479657481425/?ref=newsfeed

Lake Cities, July 3

Lake Cities 4th of July

Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4

4th of July Celebration

There will be food, events, music, and fireworks at Lancaster's Community Park

https://www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration

Lewisville, July 4

July 4th Freedom Festival

Fireworks and live music

https://www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/49078/3248?curm=7&cury=2021

Mansfield, July 2-4

Mansfield Rocks Weekend

Events and fireworks

http://mansfieldrockin.com/

McKinney, July 3

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, car show and more

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Mesquite, July 3

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway

Racing and fireworks

https://devilsbowl.com/2020/02/05/saturday-july-4th-2020/

North Richland Hills, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Celebration is going high-tech, featuring a simultaneous drone show

https://www.netarrant.org/family-4th.html

Park Cities, July 3

Fourth of July Parade

https://parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4

All American 4th

Fireworks and music

https://plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4

Richardson’s annual Family 4th Celebration is suspended due to budget cuts

https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke's 3rd of July

Fireworks, live music and family fun

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 3

Parade in the morning, then live music and fireworks at Myers Park

playrockwall.com/program/july-4th-fireworks-show-live-music/

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun and more

www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast

Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park

www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 4

There will be fireworks, but there will not be Freedom Fest 2021 events

www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, July 2

Fireworks in the Park

Food and fireworks

www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food, and fireworks

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2019

The Colony, July 3-4

Liberty by the Lake

Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

5K, parade, fireworks and more

www.trophyclub.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=268

Waxahachie, July 3

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade and fireworks

https://www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2021/crape-myrtle-parade--fireworks

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

Free fireworks and concerts

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2021/spark-in-the-park-2021

