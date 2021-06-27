2021 Fourth of July Fireworks & Events in North Texas
Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Concessions stands, several concerts, and in-person fireworks will return to Addison Circle Park for Kaboom Town this year, but you must have tickets for the Kaboom Town celebration at Addison Circle Park. There are watch parties at restaurants across Addison, and the fireworks will be streamed live on Addison’s YouTube channel at 9:30 p.m.
addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington, July 3
Arlington Fireworks Display
Fireworks near Globe Life Field
https://www.arlingtontx.gov/independence_day
July 5
Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade
arlington4th.org
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4th FEST
Fireworks, concerts and more family fun
https://www.bedfordtx.gov/273/4thFest
Burleson, July 3
Burleson Lions Club Fourth of July Parade
www.burlesonlions.org/
July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Free concert and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration
Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities
The festival includes watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, balloon glow and fireworks show.
https://www.cantontexaschamber.com/events/details/2021-july-4th-parade-855
Coppell, July 4
Celebrate Coppell: Parade Down Parkway and Party in the Park
There will be a parade in the morning, then fireworks, concerts and more family fun Saturday night
https://www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell
Crowley, July 10
Celebration of Freedom
Parade, festival, fireworks and more
https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom
Dallas, July 4
Red, White and Brave
A celebration recognizing the essential workers that have kept us safe that everyone can enjoy from home. It will include afireworks display at 9:30 p.m. from Las Colinas.
https://www.audacy.com/kluv/redwhitebrave
Denton, July 3
4th of July in Denton
Yankee Doodle Parade, Liberty 5K Run & Walk, and 4th of July Family Fun Jubilee will take place Saturday morning, though there will not be a fireworks display Saturday night
https://www.discoverdenton.com/original-event/4th-july-denton/?instance_id=232192
DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4
4th of July Celebration
There will be food, events, music, and fireworks at Lancaster's Community Park
https://www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration
Duncanville, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
https://www.facebook.com/DuncanvillePARD/posts/5528326617238097
Farmers Branch, July 2
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
https://www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Citys-75th-Independence-Day-Celebration
July 4
Walking parade
www.facebook.com/FarmersBranchParade/
Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
https://www.facebook.com/events/1039552846573793
Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, Josh Abbott Band concert, car show and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
The event at Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion will offer festival food, drinks, live music and a fireworks show
fortworthsfourth.com
Frisco, July 3 & 4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Children's fun expo, food fest, FC Dallas soccer match, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org
Grand Prairie, July 4 & 5
Long Stars and Stripes Celebration
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
https://www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/
Granbury, July 2-4
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
The festivities include live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show
https://www.visitgranbury.com/event/4th-of-july-freedom-and-fireworks/12267/
Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
View the fireworks over Lake Grapevine from multiple areas, including some that are paid. Parking spaces may be limited
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summerblast/july-fourth/
Gun Barrel City, July 31
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest
Haltom City, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Celebration is going high-tech, featuring a simultaneous drone show
https://www.netarrant.org/family-4th.html
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks and live music
boomin4th.com
Hurst, July 2
Hurst Stars and Stripes
Family Fun, live music and fireworks
https://www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12577/112?curm=7&cury=2021
Irving, July 3 & 4
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show
Fireworks, parade, live music and more
cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration
Joshua, July 3
Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show
https://www.facebook.com/events/601479657481425/?ref=newsfeed
Lake Cities, July 3
Lake Cities 4th of July
Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4
4th of July Celebration
There will be food, events, music, and fireworks at Lancaster's Community Park
https://www.lancaster-tx.com/802/July-4th-Celebration
Lewisville, July 4
July 4th Freedom Festival
Fireworks and live music
https://www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/49078/3248?curm=7&cury=2021
Mansfield, July 2-4
Mansfield Rocks Weekend
Events and fireworks
http://mansfieldrockin.com/
McKinney, July 3
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, car show and more
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
Mesquite, July 3
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway
Racing and fireworks
https://devilsbowl.com/2020/02/05/saturday-july-4th-2020/
North Richland Hills, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County's Annual Family 4th Celebration
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Celebration is going high-tech, featuring a simultaneous drone show
https://www.netarrant.org/family-4th.html
Park Cities, July 3
Fourth of July Parade
https://parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/
Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks and music
https://plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th
Richardson, July 4
Richardson’s annual Family 4th Celebration is suspended due to budget cuts
https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's 3rd of July
Fireworks, live music and family fun
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Rockwall, July 3
Parade in the morning, then live music and fireworks at Myers Park
playrockwall.com/program/july-4th-fireworks-show-live-music/
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast
Scurry, July 4
There will be fireworks, but there will not be Freedom Fest 2021 events
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/
Seagoville, July 2
Fireworks in the Park
Food and fireworks
www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2019
The Colony, July 3-4
Liberty by the Lake
Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
5K, parade, fireworks and more
www.trophyclub.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=268
Waxahachie, July 3
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade and fireworks
https://www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2021/crape-myrtle-parade--fireworks
Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Free fireworks and concerts
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2021/spark-in-the-park-2021
