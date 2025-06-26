Abbott, Trump approval ratings: Poll shows economy, THC reduce favorability among Texans

article

The Brief Recent polling shows both President Donald Trump's and Governor Greg Abbott's approval ratings have dropped into net negative territory among Texas voters. Governor Abbott's decreased favorability is significantly linked to public opposition to Senate Bill 3, a near-total ban on THC products, which he ultimately vetoed. President Trump's approval in Texas has gone negative for the first time in his second term, largely due to Texans' concerns about his performance on the economy and inflation.



A recent poll conducted by a Texas organization found that issues like the economy and a close brush with a ban on THC products have caused a drop in voters’ approval of top leaders.

President Donald Trump’s and Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval ratings have both dropped into the net negatives since April, the Texas Politics Project found.

Gov. Greg Abbott Approval Ratings

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, during a news conference following a roundtable discussion in Dallas, Texas, US, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

By the numbers:

Texas voters approving of Abbott’s job have lessened since April, when the governor sat at 44% approval and 43% approval. He has now fallen to 41% approval and 44% disapproval, the poll found.

A major contributor to Abbott’s popularity rating appears to have been the controversial Senate Bill 3, the near-total ban on THC consumables, which Abbott vetoed on Sunday in favor of a special legislative session in July to enact regulations on the substance.

The poll found that 53% of Texas voters opposed the ban, while only 31% supported it. The bipartisan disapproval included 46% of Republican critics and 39% Republican advocates, compared to a 68% opposition by Democrats.

The poll was conducted shortly after the end of Texas’ legislative session, but before Abbott’s veto. The bill was passed to the governor’s desk by the House and Senate, where it sat until the final day allotted for him to act on the proposal. He had remained silent on his decision before killing the bill.

Dig deeper:

Other major bills that caught the public eye were either signed or verbally approved of by Abbott prior to polling results.

Each of the following garnered huge numbers of critics and advocates, though their individual impacts on the TxPP poll are unknown.

Over 1,200 bills made their way to Abbott’s desk this session. To see his releases on the numerous laws he approved, click here and here .

FOX reporting on the bills vetoed by Abbott this session can be read here .

President Donald Trump Texas Approval Ratings

For the first time in his second administration, Trump’s approval among Texans has gone negative, with a current standing of 44% approval and 51% disapproval. Less than six months into his second term, the numbers tie his highest negative disapproval rating ever recorded by the organization.

Of contentious elements of the Trump administration, those with the most negative views among Texans were his performance on the economy (51% disapprove; 39% approve), and inflation and prices (52% disapprove; 34% approve).

His critics were found to be majority Democrat. Republicans in the state approve of Trump overall at 87%, down from 89% in April and 92% in February. The poll found that Democrats showed approval ratings no higher than 10% for any of the 16 policy areas in their testing.

The polling was completed prior to Trump's involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The TxPP has conducted seven polls on Trump’s performance since he began his first term as president. In the five conducted during that term, more Texans gave approval than disapproval for his handling of the economy in each poll. In the two conducted this term, more Texans have disapproved than approved both times.

Polling Methodology

The poll was conducted by interviewing 1,331 registered voters in Texas between June 6-16, who were then narrowed down to a final dataset of 1,200.

This was done by using different subsets of a politically representative "modelled frame" of US adults, the organization said.

To read the full methodology report, click here. To read the full poll, click here.