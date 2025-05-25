The Brief The Texas Legislature has sent Senate Bill 3 to Gov. Abbott's desk for approval. The bill would ban all THC products in the state. Non-intoxicating CBD and CBG would still be allowed.



A bill banning THC products in the state of Texas is headed to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

On Sunday, the Texas Senate agreed to changes to Senate Bill 3 made by the House.

The bill passed by a 25-6 vote.

Senate Bill 3

Dig deeper:

SB 3 will ban all cannabinoids in consumable hemp products except CBD and CBG.

Businesses in the state were allowed to sell THC products after a 2019 expansion of the hemp industry in Texas opened a loophole. Those products included THC-laced edibles, drinks, vapes and more.

SB 3 was passed by the Senate before being amended in the House, and was passed to its third and final reading earlier this week.

Small business owners lead the pack in opposition of the bill. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a major proponent of the proposal, believes the thousands of businesses peddling the products are a detriment to the state. Owners and employees of those smoke and vape stores, on the other hand, are concerned about the loss of business, revenue and a fortune in tax dollars.

More than 8,000 retailers in the state sell THC products, according to estimates.

What's next:

The bill now goes to Governor Greg Abbott's desk for approval.

If signed by the governor, the law would take effect in September.

Texas Compassionate Use Program

The bill does not put an end to Texas' Compassionate Use Program, which allows for medicinal marijuana for a limited number of conditions.

House Bill 46 looked to expand those conditions.

On Sunday night, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he struck a deal with Rep. Tom Oliverson to include chronic pain as one of the conditions.

Patients in hospice and with a terminal illness would also be included.

The bill would also increase the number of licensed medical marijuana dispensers.