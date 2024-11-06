LIVE: 2024 Election Results for North Texas

Most of the results of the 2024 Election are in.

Several of the biggest races we were watching were called on Election Night.

Donald Trump easily won Texas as he moved closer to a second term in the White House.

Ted Cruz staved off a high-dollar challenge from Dallas Congressman Colin Allred.

Those were just two of several races that will have an impact both nationally and locally.

Find the outcome of the local races that are important to you below.

If you are having trouble viewing the results on this page click here.

2024 Texas Election Results

To jump to a specific section, click on the links here:

U.S. Presidential Race | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Texas House | Texas Senate | Texas Supreme Court | Texas Criminal Appeals Court | Texas State Board of Education | Texas Railroad Commissioner | Dallas County | Tarrant County | Denton County | Collin County | More Results

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County