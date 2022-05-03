Aaron Dean’s lawyers focus on news coverage of Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death for second day

It has been a second day of playing news coverage in court on the shooting death of a Fort Worth woman by a former police officer.

Aaron Dean is charged with murder, and his attorneys are trying to get his trial delayed and moved out of Tarrant County.

Dean’s legal team on Tuesday again played hours of local news coverage that has aired since the deadly shooting. That was the only courtroom action for the second straight day.

The former Fort Worth officer is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. He’s been out on bond since 2019.

RELATED: Atatiana Jefferson Murder Investigation

His attorneys are trying to prove his trial should be moved out of Tarrant County. FOX 4 news coverage and that from other local tv stations are part of the evidence the defense is putting on.

Dean responded to the South Fort Worth home of Jefferson’s mother after a call for a welfare check because a neighbor reported the front doors were open late at night.

Dean did not identify himself as an officer before shouting at Jefferson’s shadow and then shooting through a window, killing her.

Lee Merritt, the attorney for Jefferson’s siblings, was in the courtroom gallery on Tuesday. He believes the amount of news coverage being shown is tedious and does not prove ‘misinformation’ has been spread. He also talked about how the family is holding up.

"It’s an extremely exhaustive process. They’re trying to prove that the case has been talked about, and of course it’s been talked about all over the country, not just in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Having to go through all the videos and showing that the case has been talked about doesn’t establish what they need to establish,’ Merritt said. "Which is that there is tons of misinformation out there. So much so that they can’ t get a fair trial. Instead, it puts the family through another tedious process before they get to the heart of why we are here, which is accountability."

RELATED: Trial for ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean delayed until May

The judge at one point called Merritt in front of the court and he was sworn in as a witness, even though Merritt says he is unaware of being included on any list to testify during this hearing.

Court has adjourned for the day. It’s hard to say how long this playing of news coverage will continue and ultimately a ruling on the change of venue motion.

Advertisement

DAY 1: Ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean’s lawyers want murder trial moved due to news coverage