Aaron Dean's defense attorney dies on eve of jury selection, murder trial could be delayed again

The start of former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean’s trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson could be delayed again because of the death of lead defense attorney Jim Lane.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning. That’s in question following Lane’s death.

The prominent Fort Worth attorney died Sunday morning at the age of 78.

He had been battling health issues but reportedly died of natural causes. A family friend told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he recently suffered injuries after falling and hitting his head.

Dean is accused of murdering Jefferson in her mother’s Fort Worth home in October of 2019.

He was checking on the house after a neighbor called the police due to an open door. Jefferson was in the home with her nephew.

Court documents state she grabbed a gun to investigate noises outside her window. Dean fired at her through the back window.

He did not identify himself as a police officer before firing, according to the body camera video.

An attorney not affiliated with the case told FOX 4 that Lane’s defense team will likely file a motion for more time to prepare for the trial because of his passing.

"Mr. Dean has other defense lawyers, but they weren’t the lead. Usually, when you have a team of lawyers, they divide up the duties. I'm sure he had things he was going to do that they're not prepared on. I anticipate they'll file a motion for continuance," said Attorney Toby Shook.

At this point, the trial is still set for Dec. 5 but Shook expects it will be delayed again.

Dean’s trial date has been set and canceled several times. It was intended for January of this year, reset for May and then rescheduled again for June. Each time, conflicts involving expert witness's availability, Lane suffering from illness, and even conflicts surrounding attorneys scheduled vacations.

In June., there was another delay. The judge who was supposed to oversee the trial was removed from the case. Dean's legal team claimed Tarrant County District Court Judge David Hagerman was biased against them and their client.

Dean’s attorneys have also been working to get the trial moved out of Tarrant County.

