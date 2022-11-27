Jim Lane, attorney for Aaron Dean in Atatiana Jefferson murder trial, passes away

Jim Lane, who is the lead defense attorney for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the murder trial of Atatiana Jefferson, has died.

Lane passed away Sunday morning. His cause of death has not been released at this time.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Police Officers' Association President Manny Ramirez both posted on social media about Lane’s death.

Whitley said Lane "will be missed but his legacy lives on," and Ramirez said he "was an incredible man, who lived an incredible life."

Jury selection was set to start Monday for Dean’s trial in the shooting death of Jefferson.

Dean is accused of murdering Jefferson in her mother's home in Oct. 2019.

Dean was checking on the house after a neighbor called the police non-emergency line due to an open door, but never identified himself as a police officer before firing through a back window. Jefferson was holding a gun and may have thought there was a prowler outside the home.

Dean's trial has been repeatedly delayed, and his attorneys are trying again to have the case moved out of Tarrant County.

It's unclear if Lane's death will impact the start of the trial.

