Aaron Dean murder trial: Jury seated, no Black jurors selected

Atatiana Jefferson
The judge in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean expects the jury to be seated by Friday. Dean shot and killed Fort Worth woman Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Jury selection wrapped up Friday morning in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

Out of the 200 who showed up for jury selection eight men and six women were seated on the jury after three days of questioning.

The majority of the 12 jurors and 2 alternates are Caucasian, none are African American, though there are believed to 4 people of color.

Dean faces murder charges for the on-duty fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in Oct. 2019. While responding to a call about an open front door at Jefferson’s mother’s home, Dean fired through a backyard window, killing Jefferson. 

The shooting sparked protests in Fort Worth.

Lawyers gave potential jurors a 25-page questionnaire over a number of questions.

Jurors were also questioned by attorneys over things like Black Lives Matter and bias of how police officers are treated.

After numerous delays the trial is set to begin on Monday.

