88th Texas Legislature: Lawmakers working with record budget surplus

The Texas Legislature reconvenes Tuesday for a new session. State lawmakers will debate the budget and decide what to spend money on for the next couple of years.

Lawmakers are working with a record-breaking budget surplus of $32.7 billion on top of the $188.2 billion already in the budget.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have both said that money should help with property tax relief. But they seem divided on the details.

MORE: Texas Legislature News

Speaker Dade Phelan has suggested using that money for infrastructure upgrades.

Another top issue will be border security.

Lawmakers will decide whether to continue spending billions of dollars on Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. It costs an estimated $2 million a week.

Democrats argue it’s not needed. Some Republicans also say it’s too expensive and should be paid for by the federal government.

Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders

Banning books in school libraries, school security, private school vouchers, and legalizing casino betting will also be priorities.

While Democrats will push for gun reform, it’s not likely because Republicans control both chambers.

The 88th legislative session runs through the end of May.