8 arrested in connection to motorcycle race on Dallas highway, police say

8 people are facing charges after allegedly taking part in an illegal motorcycle race in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Street Racing Task Force arrested 8 men on Sunday at a business at 635 and Luna Road.

22-year-old Mohammad Zebi, 30-year-old Zain Raza, 30-year-old Robert Bruce, 24-year-old Walat Sindi, 39-year-old Francisco Perez-Suarez, and 25-year-old Jonathan Hernandez were arrested on charges of racing on the highway.

Police say the motorcycle riders were spotted speeding in northwest Dallas.

28-year-old Fares Matar was arrested on a warrant for obstructing a highway and 31-year-old Ahason Abdallah was arrested for spectating racing.

The arrests come after Gov. Abbott announced a crackdown on illegal "street takeovers" last week.

For years Dallas battled similar street takeovers, but in 2020 the city passed an ordinance that made being a spectator at races illegal.

DPD says its numbers show the impact of the department's crack down.

In 2021, there were 831 spectator arrests, that dropped dramatically to 112 in 2022.