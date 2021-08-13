73-year-old Parker County man wanted for woman’s murder

article

Sheriff’s deputies in Parker County are looking for a man they said shot and killed a woman and then was caught on video discarding the murder weapon.

Sheriff Russ Authier said concerned family members called the department this past Saturday and asked deputies to check on a woman in 6000 block of Midway Road in Springtown.

Deputies found the woman in the front yard with a fatal gunshot wound to her chest. Her name has not yet been released.

They identified 73-year-old Clayton Strong as the suspect because he has been involved in prior domestic violence calls at the address.

Investigators also found security video that shows Strong discarding a weapon in a department store parking lot in Eagle Pass, Texas on the day of the murder.

Clayton Strong (Parker County SO)

That weapon was recovered, along with additional evidence connecting Strong to the crime, the sheriff’s department said.

He’s now wanted for murder.

"Strong’s current location is unknown, but we are utilizing every available resource to locate him," said Sheriff Authier. "He has ties to other states and may have fled Texas. He is also believed to be driving a primer gray extended cab 1996 Chevrolet pickup with a paper Texas buyer’s tag."

Strong is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has silver or white hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information about him should call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.