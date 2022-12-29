6 people hurt in Pleasant Grove shooting

One person is in critical condition and five others are also in the hospital after they were shot in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police said it happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center near Scyene and Saint Augustine roads.

Police didn’t release any information about a motive or suspects. They also haven’t said how old the victims are.

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

Some of the victims reportedly showed up at different hospitals in Dallas and Mesquite.

It’s not clear if they were involved in a shootout or if the police are still looking for a gunman.

Investigators are expected to interview the victims and review security video from nearby businesses to determine exactly what happened.