4-year-old hurt in Fort Worth hit-and-run

A 4-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car that never stopped.

Fort Worth police responded to the neighborhood near Highway 287 and Mitchell Road late Monday night to find that child hurt.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said someone was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle that hit her. It was later found impounded

Officers believe they know who they are looking for, but that suspect has not yet been arrested or publicly named.