4 teens arrested for shootout at Garland park that injured 2

Garland police arrested four teenagers who they said were involved in last month's shootout at a park.

A neighbor's security camera caught part of the gunfight.

According to police, two groups, totaling 16 people, showed up at Armstrong Park to fight back on Jan. 10.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were hit when gunfire erupted, but their injuries were not life threatening.

Now, police said they have the four suspects who were shooting at each other.

An unnamed 16-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Hiram Cruz, Christopher Mauricio, and Joey Rosas, who are all 17, face a variety of weapons charges.

Police say they seized drugs and guns during the investigation.