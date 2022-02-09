4 teens arrested for shootout at Garland park that injured 2
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested four teenagers who they said were involved in last month's shootout at a park.
A neighbor's security camera caught part of the gunfight.
According to police, two groups, totaling 16 people, showed up at Armstrong Park to fight back on Jan. 10.
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were hit when gunfire erupted, but their injuries were not life threatening.
Now, police said they have the four suspects who were shooting at each other.
An unnamed 16-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Hiram Cruz, Christopher Mauricio, and Joey Rosas, who are all 17, face a variety of weapons charges.
Police say they seized drugs and guns during the investigation.