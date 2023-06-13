4 arrested after thefts at Dallas banks

article

Four individuals were arrested and charged for multiple thefts on Monday, June 12 in Far North Dallas.

Deverio Bell, 26, Latwon Berry, 20, Jaden Kelley, 19, and Kendarius Nelson, 21, were all charged with Engaging in Organized Crime yesterday, police say. Bell was also charged with Aggravated Robbery.

At approximately 10:50AM on Monday, police were called to a bank on Preston Road near Walnut Hill Lane where bank bags and a victim’s purse was stolen.

Police reported that the suspect left the scene in a car.

Less than 30 minutes later, police found a similar car at another bank on Preston Road. Witnesses and a victim confirmed later that a man took a bank bag.

Police took four individuals into custody after finding the same car at another bank on the same road.

Reports say police confiscated a weapon and recovered the victim’s property.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.