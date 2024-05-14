Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat goes off at Sheppard Air Force Base

The Air Force is investigating what caused an ejection seat to go off, killing an instructor pilot on Monday.

The incident happened at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

The instructor was training with the 80th Flying Training Wing.

The instructor was in a T-6A Texan II when the ejection seat activated during a ground operation.

They died from injuries sustained from the incident.

The pilot's name is being withheld for 24 hours until family members are notified.

Source: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Erik Cardenas)

The T-6A is used to train students during Joint Primary Pilot Training, giving them basic skills before moving onto four training tracks.