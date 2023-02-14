3 suspects sought for murdering Lewisville pawn shop owner

article

Police are searching for three suspects who murdered a Lewisville pawn shop owner.

It happened Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Police say three Black men, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, got out of a red Ford Escape SUV and then rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop on Mill Street.

Police say the three men confronted the store owner and then shot him in the chest.

The suspects left in the SUV and headed south on Mill Street.

The store owner was taken to the hospital but died a short time later. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Detectives are working to get a better description of the suspects and the getaway car.

Police say all three suspects are wanted for capital murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lewisville PD.