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The Brief Three men are charged with burglarizing an Irving home days after a fire killed David Noel and his mother, Sharon Nelson. Police used drone footage and a neighbor’s video to identify suspects. Stolen items included a safe, coins and fishing gear. The cause of the Nov. 13 fire remains unknown.



Three men are charged with burglarizing the remains of an Irving home days after a fire killed a man and his mother, according to police.

Investigators used drone footage and a neighbor’s video to identify the suspects: Rocky Chavez, Christopher Denton and Adam Morse.

What investigators say was stolen

According to an arrest warrant, items stolen from the home included a coin collection, fishing gear, a toolbox and a stroller.

A neighbor’s video also helped investigators identify Morse as the suspect accused of stealing the safe on Nov. 16. According to an arrest warrant, Morse admitted to police that he stole some items.

FOX 4 found 20 criminal filings involving Chavez, 25 involving Denton and 15 involving Morse. Those figures reflect filings, which do not necessarily represent convictions.

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Burglaries reported days after deadly fire

David Noel and his mother, Sharon Nelson, died in the Nov. 13 fire at the home off Laurel Oaks Drive.

On Nov. 16, just three days after the fire, a neighbor called police after seeing someone stealing a safe from the home. That person got away.

The next day, the same neighbor called police again to report strangers at the property.

Irving police launched a drone over the home. With the roof destroyed by the fire, investigators had a clear view inside and used the footage to help identify the three men who were arrested.

Cause of fire remains unknown

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Neighbors who spoke off camera with FOX 4 said the burglaries added another layer of sadness after the deaths of Noel and Nelson.