Retro Redo: Holiday toy gift ideas that inspire nostalgia
DALLAS - We’re taking it back to the golden days—but with a modern twist. These toys bring the nostalgia of classic playtime to a whole new generation.
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
Uno Love Island Expansion Pack
Uno Love Island Expansion Pack
UNO gets a little more romantic—and a lot more dramatic. This Love Island-themed add-on brings villa-style twists, surprise rules and plenty of opportunities to "recouple" by sending the right cards back at your family. Just remember in this game, the person you trust most is probably holding a Draw Four. | Buy It
Stratego Classic
Stratego Classic
The classic game of battlefield strategy is back, challenging players to outsmart their opponent and capture the enemy flag. This version keeps the original strategy while offering a more streamlined game—and Battle Cards add extra surprises for players looking to make the family feud even more intense. | Buy It
Catan on the Go
Catan on the Road
The classic island of Catan is leaving the game closet and hitting the road. This compact card game keeps the trading, building and resource-gathering action but makes it easier to play during travel, on vacation or anytime you don’t have room for the full-size board. It’s Catan—just with fewer pieces to lose under the couch. | Buy It
Rubik’s Rush
Rubik’s Rush
Rubik’s Rush takes the classic color-matching challenge and turns it into a fast-paced light-up showdown. Players race to match the random color sequence and press the right buttons before time runs out. It’s colorful, frantic and perfect for kids who enjoy the thrill of competition without the patience required to solve an actual Rubik’s Cube. | Buy It
Tickle Me Elmo GiggleMax
Tickle Me Elmo GiggleMax
The iconic holiday sensation is back to make a whole new generation laugh. Tickle Elmo’s belly or feet and he responds with contagious giggles, silly sounds and the same ridiculous charm parents remember from the ’90s. It’s nostalgic, cuddly and just loud enough to remind you why batteries are never included. | Buy It
Tech Deck Free Riders
Tech Deck Free Riders
Fingerboarding gets a motorized makeover with this miniature skatepark built for tricks, flips and nonstop action. Kids can launch riders over ramps, grind rails and practice more than seven different tricks with the included Free Rider board. It’s basically skateboarding—just small enough to fit on the coffee table. | Buy It
WWE Smash and Bash Arena
WWE Smash and Bash Arena
This two-player wrestling showdown brings the chaos of WWE right to the tabletop. Use the controllers to make your superstar smash, bash and battle for victory in the ring. It’s the perfect gift for kids who want to settle their sibling rivalries the traditional way: with professional wrestling. | Buy it
R2 Glider Sets
R2 Glider Sets
Sometimes the best toys are the ones that require absolutely no batteries, Wi-Fi or charging cable. These classic foam gliders launch easily, fly surprisingly far and bring back the simple joy of throwing something into the air and hoping it doesn’t land on the roof. | Buy It
LiteBrite Glowboard
LiteBrite Glowboard
The classic light-up art toy gets a fresh, cleaner update with a Glowboard that lets kids trace designs, fill them with colorful dots and light them up like a tiny neon sign. It’s creative, screen-free fun—and a perfect reminder that sometimes the best graphics are still made with plastic pegs. | Buy It
Bluey Operation
Bluey Operation
Bluey and Bingo are now helping kids operate on their favorite patient: Dad. Players use the tweezers to remove funny ailments without touching the sides—or the buzzer goes off. With voices, music and Bluey-themed surprises, it’s the classic steady-hand challenge with a healthy dose of Heeler-family chaos. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: FOX Consumer reporter Steve Noviello compiled this list from the more than 100 products submitted for review for the 2026 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.