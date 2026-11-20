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The Brief Steve Noviello’s Holiday Gift Guide highlights 10 classic toys reimagined with modern twists for a new generation. Featured picks include updated ’90s favorites like Tickle Me Elmo, Lite-Brite, and Tech Deck alongside new versions of UNO, Catan, and Operation. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



We’re taking it back to the golden days—but with a modern twist. These toys bring the nostalgia of classic playtime to a whole new generation.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Uno Love Island Expansion Pack

Uno Love Island Expansion Pack

UNO gets a little more romantic—and a lot more dramatic. This Love Island-themed add-on brings villa-style twists, surprise rules and plenty of opportunities to "recouple" by sending the right cards back at your family. Just remember in this game, the person you trust most is probably holding a Draw Four. | Buy It

Stratego Classic

Stratego Classic

The classic game of battlefield strategy is back, challenging players to outsmart their opponent and capture the enemy flag. This version keeps the original strategy while offering a more streamlined game—and Battle Cards add extra surprises for players looking to make the family feud even more intense. | Buy It

Catan on the Go

Catan on the Road

The classic island of Catan is leaving the game closet and hitting the road. This compact card game keeps the trading, building and resource-gathering action but makes it easier to play during travel, on vacation or anytime you don’t have room for the full-size board. It’s Catan—just with fewer pieces to lose under the couch. | Buy It

Rubik’s Rush

Rubik’s Rush

Rubik’s Rush takes the classic color-matching challenge and turns it into a fast-paced light-up showdown. Players race to match the random color sequence and press the right buttons before time runs out. It’s colorful, frantic and perfect for kids who enjoy the thrill of competition without the patience required to solve an actual Rubik’s Cube. | Buy It

Tickle Me Elmo GiggleMax

Tickle Me Elmo GiggleMax

The iconic holiday sensation is back to make a whole new generation laugh. Tickle Elmo’s belly or feet and he responds with contagious giggles, silly sounds and the same ridiculous charm parents remember from the ’90s. It’s nostalgic, cuddly and just loud enough to remind you why batteries are never included. | Buy It

Tech Deck Free Riders

Tech Deck Free Riders

Fingerboarding gets a motorized makeover with this miniature skatepark built for tricks, flips and nonstop action. Kids can launch riders over ramps, grind rails and practice more than seven different tricks with the included Free Rider board. It’s basically skateboarding—just small enough to fit on the coffee table. | Buy It

WWE Smash and Bash Arena

WWE Smash and Bash Arena

This two-player wrestling showdown brings the chaos of WWE right to the tabletop. Use the controllers to make your superstar smash, bash and battle for victory in the ring. It’s the perfect gift for kids who want to settle their sibling rivalries the traditional way: with professional wrestling. | Buy it

R2 Glider Sets

R2 Glider Sets

Sometimes the best toys are the ones that require absolutely no batteries, Wi-Fi or charging cable. These classic foam gliders launch easily, fly surprisingly far and bring back the simple joy of throwing something into the air and hoping it doesn’t land on the roof. | Buy It

LiteBrite Glowboard

LiteBrite Glowboard

The classic light-up art toy gets a fresh, cleaner update with a Glowboard that lets kids trace designs, fill them with colorful dots and light them up like a tiny neon sign. It’s creative, screen-free fun—and a perfect reminder that sometimes the best graphics are still made with plastic pegs. | Buy It

Bluey Operation

Bluey Operation

Bluey and Bingo are now helping kids operate on their favorite patient: Dad. Players use the tweezers to remove funny ailments without touching the sides—or the buzzer goes off. With voices, music and Bluey-themed surprises, it’s the classic steady-hand challenge with a healthy dose of Heeler-family chaos. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide