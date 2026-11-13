Early morning Irving house fire kills 2
IRVING, Texas - Two people were found dead as firefighters battled a house fire in Irving on Friday morning.
What we know:
The Irving Fire Department said it got a call about the structure fire in the 2200 block of Laurel Oaks Drive around 6:15 a.m.
When firefighters got there, they saw visible flames coming from the home.
They made their way into the house to battle the fire offensively and discovered a victim. That person was pulled from the home but had already passed away.
As the firefighters searched the house, they found a second deceased victim.
Images from SKY 4 showed the home was completely destroyed.
What we don't know:
The victims’ names have not yet been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Irving and the SKY 4 helicopter.