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Early morning Irving house fire kills 2

By
FOX 4
Irving
Published November 13, 2026 11:16 AM CST
Published November 13, 2026 11:16 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead inside a burning home in Irving early Friday morning.
    • Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Laurel Oaks Drive around 6:15 a.m. and found the victims while battling the flames.
    • The victims' names have not been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

IRVING, Texas - Two people were found dead as firefighters battled a house fire in Irving on Friday morning.

What we know:

The Irving Fire Department said it got a call about the structure fire in the 2200 block of Laurel Oaks Drive around 6:15 a.m.

When firefighters got there, they saw visible flames coming from the home.

They made their way into the house to battle the fire offensively and discovered a victim. That person was pulled from the home but had already passed away.

As the firefighters searched the house, they found a second deceased victim.

Images from SKY 4 showed the home was completely destroyed.

What we don't know:

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Irving and the SKY 4 helicopter.

Irving