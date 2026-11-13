Early morning Irving house fire kills 2

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The Brief Two people were found dead inside a burning home in Irving early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Laurel Oaks Drive around 6:15 a.m. and found the victims while battling the flames. The victims' names have not been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Two people were found dead as firefighters battled a house fire in Irving on Friday morning.

What we know:

The Irving Fire Department said it got a call about the structure fire in the 2200 block of Laurel Oaks Drive around 6:15 a.m.

When firefighters got there, they saw visible flames coming from the home.

They made their way into the house to battle the fire offensively and discovered a victim. That person was pulled from the home but had already passed away.

As the firefighters searched the house, they found a second deceased victim.

Images from SKY 4 showed the home was completely destroyed.

What we don't know:

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.