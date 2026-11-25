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The Brief A Tarrant County jury found country artist Christopher Blanton Jr. (C’ing Jerome) not guilty of murder and aggravated assault. Blanton’s defense attorneys successfully argued the August 2025 Fort Worth shooting death of 32-year-old Cody Davontae Scott was self-defense. Prosecutors contended that Scott was unarmed during the East Berry Street incident.



Tarrant County jurors found a local country music artist not guilty following a week-long murder trial.

What we know:

Christopher Blanton Jr., who also goes by the name C’ing Jerome, was acquitted on Friday on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the trial, Blanton’s defense attorneys successfully argued that the 2025 shooting death of 32-year-old Cody Davontae Scott was in self-defense. They told jurors Blanton believed Scott had pointed a gun at him.

Prosecutors contended that Scott was unarmed, that it would have been difficult for Blanton to see a weapon if Scott had one, and that the two men had a history of past violent interactions.

What they're saying:

In a statement provided to FOX 4, Blanton said he has always maintained that he acted in self-defense.

"After more than a year of fighting to clear my name, I am grateful that the jury found me not guilty on all counts. From the beginning, I have maintained that I acted in self-defense.

Although I am thankful for the verdict, I recognize that a family lost a loved one. My deepest condolences remain with the Scott family. I sincerely wish the circumstances of that day could have been different.

My faith in God carried me through one of the most difficult chapters of my life. I am now focused on my family, continuing my music career as a country artist and making a positive impact in my community.



I hope the world will get to know who I truly am beyond the headlines. I am Christopher Blanton Jr., known to my fans as C'ing Jerome, aka Mr. Hood Country."

The backstory:

Fort Worth police said the deadly shooting happened along East Berry Street the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2025. Scott was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. He later died at the hospital.

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According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, the investigation led police to Blanton. He told detectives he thought Scott’s vehicle was following him, and he felt threatened enough to shoot.

The arrest document said other witness statements and evidence from the scene contradicted Blanton’s story. That’s why he was charged with murder.