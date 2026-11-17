Steve Noviello's 4 favorite products for 2026
DALLAS - We get to interact with hundreds of products each year and after extensive field testing, these four have become Steve’s favorites!
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
SenseRobot AI Chess Robot
SenseRobot AI Chess Robot
Meet the chess opponent who never gets tired and never loses focus. SenseRobot uses a robotic arm to move real chess pieces, with 26 adaptive skill levels ranging from beginner to an astonishing 3,200 ELO. It also includes guided lessons, more than 1,200 exercises, classic game reviews and online play. | Buy It
Fraimic AI Frame
Fraimic AI Frame
It’s a picture frame, an art gallery and a tiny creative genius hanging on your wall. Fraimic uses a vivid E Ink display to showcase family photos, vacation memories or gallery-quality artwork—and with its Voice-to-Vision feature, you can simply describe an image and watch AI bring it to life. Cordless, sleek and free of complicated apps, it’s a smart frame that actually feels like art. | Buy It
Philips Café Aromis 8000 Series with LatteGo Pro
Philips Café Aromis 8000 Series with LatteGo Pro
The Philips Café Aromis 8000 Series brings the coffeehouse home. It offers more than 50 hot and iced drinks—including cold brew in about five minutes—plus silky milk foam, eight personalized profiles and one-touch brewing. Basically, everyone in the house can have their coffee precise at the press of a button. | Buy It
Nex Playground
Nex Playground
Think of it as a video game console that actually gets kids off the couch. The compact Nex Playground uses motion-tracking technology to turn the living room into a space for active games, with options for dancing, sports, fitness, puzzles and family competitions. With more than 60 games—including Bluey, Fruit Ninja, Barbie, Sesame Street and Avatar—it brings screen time and playtime together, without ads or in-app purchases. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: FOX Consumer reporter Steve Noviello compiled this list from the more than 100 products submitted for review for the 2026 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.