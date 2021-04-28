3 juveniles charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Mesquite

Mesquite police have charged three juveniles with murder in the shooting of a 15-year-old over the weekend.

Few details have been released about what led up to the shooting, which happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the 2300 block of Driftwood Drive.

When officers were called to the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the victim knew those responsible for the fatal shooting.

Investigators identified three juvenile suspects, and arrested them on murder charges.

The names of the suspects have not been released because they are juveniles.