15-year-old girl dies after being shot in Mesquite

article

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 2300 block of Driftwood Drive.

When officers were called to the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found that this was an "isolated" incident, and the victim knew the people involved in the crime.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.