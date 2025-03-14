3 Irving shooting suspects arrested for murder

article

Irving police announced three arrests in a murder case featured earlier this month in FOX 4’s Trackdown series.

Irving shooting suspects arrested

What we know:

Deandre Williams, Kendrick Perry, and Roderick Danby are all charged with murder.

Irving police said they were involved in the shooting death of Torrance Deveroex, the son of a Dallas County constable, back in February.

Police said they executed a search warrant for Williams on Wednesday and found a gun believed to be used in the murder.

Dansby and Perry were arrested on Thursday.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details about what led them to the three suspects.

The backstory:

Deveroex, 37, was shot and killed on Feb. 23 around 5 a.m. at his home off Evergreen Street in Irving.

Surveillance video appears to show the three young men shooting and killing him through the door.

In the video, one suspect is wearing a red hoodie, one is in a white hoodie, and the third is in a red jacket. The shooting wasn’t captured on camera, but the gunshots could be heard.

The trio was seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda or Acura sedan.

Deveroex was the son of Dallas County Constable Deanna Hammond.

"This wasn't his path. He was an honor student in high school. He played football in high school. He had scholarships," she said. "He mentored young boys, and he tutored his teammates. "He coached little league football with his son, and he took them to a championship twice last year."

