3 injured in shooting at Dallas nightclub
DALLAS - Three people were injured during a shooting at a hookah nightclub in Dallas early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when police said a fight started inside a club near South Malcolm X Boulevard and Pine Street in South Dallas.
The fight moved outside, where someone opened fire.
Police said two of the victims, a man and woman, were driven to Baylor Medical Center.
A man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate.
