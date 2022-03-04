16-year-old girl shot at Fort Worth gas station

article

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Fort Worth gas station midday Friday.

The crime scene was at a gas station on Altamesa Boulevard, a block away from Southwest High School. It wasn’t immediately clear if the victim was a student there.

Police do not know what led to the shooting, which took place about 12:15 p.m., and whether the teenager was the intended target.

The teen was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police have made no arrests.