250 COVID-19 shots given at State Fair of Texas during first three days

The Dallas County Health Department says it has administered 250 COVID-19 shots at the State Fair of Texas since the first day on Friday.

The health department is offering the shots each day of the fair in an effort to boost the vaccination rate and make it easy for people to get the vaccine.

Officials said about 100 COVID-19 vaccines were given on the first day alone.

The vaccine clinic is located behind Big Tex in between the Tower and Grand Building and operates from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and is free.

Dallas County residents who get their shot at the fair will also get $20 worth of State Fair coupons.

